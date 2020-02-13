Desert Sessions Get Introduced to Vocalist Libby Grace in New Western-Style Video for “If You Run”

Home News Aaron Grech February 13th, 2020 - 10:25 AM

A new music video for the track “If You Run” from Josh Homme’s (Queens of The Stone Age) Desert Sessions Volume 11 has been released, starring Homme and Desert Sessions vocalist Libby Grace. Other Desert Sessions collaborators such as Billy Gibbons, Dave Catching, Matt Sweeney, Stella Mozgawa, and Carla Azar, also make an appearance in this video.

“If You Run” is a psychedelic video, showing Grace as a hitchhiker who gets picked up by Homme in a classic convertible car in the Joshua Tree desert, the same region where the recent Desert Sessions were recorded. The two run into the projects various collaborators, and begin to experience out of body sensations, which are shown through the videos psychedelic visuals.

The recent musical project was Grace’s first appearance on a major record, while this visual was her first major music video appearance. “If You Run” was named as one of mxdwn’s best songs of 2019.

“The video was inspired by Josh bringing an unknown Libby Grace into the Dessert Sessions arena to show her haunting magic to the world. Homme, Sweeney and I are some of the only people who have heard Libby’s music, so the idea of them introducing her to the players and recording process lit the fuse,” the video’s director Rio Ackford stated in a press release. “The song lent itself perfectly to the lonesome desert landscape and the spell that the Rancho can cast on anyone that passes through its doors.”

Desert Sessions Volumes 11& 12 were the first Desert Session’s releases in over 16 years. This recent release saw Homme collaborate with the likes of Gibbons, who is best known for his work with ZZ Top, Mozgawa, who performs with Warpaint, Les Claypool of Primus, and Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters. This latest video release follows previous video projects such as “Easier Said Than Done” and “Crucifire.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried