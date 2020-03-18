Ian McKaye’s New Band Coriky Delays Release of Debut Album Due to Closure of Distributors and Shops During Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech March 18th, 2020 - 12:47 PM

Coriky, the band consisting of Ian McKaye of Fugazi, Minor Threat and The Evens, his wife and fellow Evens member Amy Farina and Fugazi bassist Joe Lally have delayed the release of their debut album, due to the closure of distributors and shops during the coronavirus pandemic. The project as originally intended to be released on the 27th of this month, however their record label Dischord Records, states that they will announce a new release date in the future.

While the group officially revealed their name a month ago, the group actually formed in 2015, and even joined together on stage back in 2018 during a performance at the St. Stephens Auditorium in their hometown of Washington D.C. According to a press release all three members handle the project’s vocals, while McKaye performs on guitar, Farina on drums and Lally on bass. A press release also states that the band is looking to tour some time in the future.

Fugazi has been on hiatus for over 17 years, although there have been numerous attempts to bring the group back. The Washington Wizards and Capitals owner had tried to reunite the band for a charity gig last year, however the reunion did not take place.

The Evens are known for their unique blend of post-punk and indie rock in their music, and have released a total of three studio albums since their inception in 2001. Their self-titled debut album was released back in 2005, which was followed by Get Evens the following year and The Odds in 2012.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat