Ian MacKaye Forms New Band Coriky with Fugazi Bandmate Joe Lally and Wife/The Evens Bandmate Amy Farina and Announces Self-Titled Debut Album for March 2020 Release

Ian MacKaye the frontman of Fugazi, Minor Threat and The Evens has unveiled a new band called Coriky, alongside his fellow Fugazi bandmate Joe Lally and his wife Amy Farina, who is the other half of The Evens. The group have announced a new self-titled debut album, which will be out on March 27th via Dischord, and have also debuted their first single titled “Clean Kill.”

“Clean Kill” is more of a laid back track, with a steady bassline driving a majority of the song’s instrumental alongside some light electric guitar chords. While a majority of the track features pristine vocals and a soft instrumental, the close of the track veers into heavier territory, showing the band’s versatile sounds and influences.

According to band’s bandcamp page, the group actually formed in 2015, and even joined together on stage back in 2018 as an unnamed musical trio during a performance at the St. Stephens Auditorium in Washington D.C.

Fugazi has been on hiatus since 2003, but there have been sporadic rumors floating around regarding the band’s reunion since this hiatus has taken place. The owner of the Washington Wizards and Capitals even called on the band to host a reunion show for a charity benefit last year, although this was unsuccessful.

While The Evens formed in 2001, they released their self-titled debut album back in 2005, which was followed by Get Evens the following year and The Odds in 2012. The band has been categorized as indie rock, although they are noted for their unique take on some post-punk influences.

Coriky Tracklist:

01. Clean Kill

02. Hard to Explain

03. Say Yes

04. Have a Cup of Tea

05. Too Many Husbands

06. BQM

07. Last Thing

08. Jack Says

09. Shedileebop

10. Inauguration Day

11. Woulda Coulda

