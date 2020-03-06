Chuck Mosley Live Album First Hellos and Last Goodbyes Announced for Record Store Day 2020 Release

Home News Ashwin Chary March 6th, 2020 - 10:23 AM

Late American singer and songwriter, Chuck Mosley, is having his live album, First Hellos and Last Goodbyes, released for the Record Store Day 2020. The album is a collection of songs played throughout his 160 live shows, including a brand-new song, “Blue Heart,” which was written a few months before Mosley’s passing.

In 2018, a documentary film, Thanks. And Sorry: The Chuck Mosley Movie, was released in honor of the artist’s passing. The film gives a glimpse of the life of the late artist, and his endeavors through his music career.

Before his passing, Mosley was featured in Primitive Race’s 2017 album, Soul Pretender. The was Primitive’s second studio album, and featured 10 brand-new songs.

Mosley passed away at the age of 57, in 2017, due to the disease of addiction. A statement was released by his family mentioning he is survived by his long-term partner, his two daughters and his grandson.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford