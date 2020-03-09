Winnipeg Folk Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Kurt Vile, Tegan and Sara and Sharon Van Etten

Home News Drew Feinerman March 9th, 2020 - 4:39 PM

Winnipeg Folk Festival has announced their upcoming 2020 lineup, which will feature Kurt Vile, Tegan and Sara, Sharon Van Etten, as well as others. The festival is set to take place at Birds Hill Provincial Park, from July 9th to July 12th. Tickets are available now on the festival website.

American singer/songwriter Kurt Vile is known for his abilities as a multi-instrumentalist. Formerly the lead guitarist of The War on Drugs, he now performs as the frontman of his own band The Violators. Vile recently announced his first solo tour in 10 years, featuring performances at 4xFAR Festival at Coachella, California, as well as future tour dates across North America happening this spring.

Originally from Calgary, Alberta, indie pop duo Tegan and Sara are identical twins, and are both singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists. The duo are coming off of the release of their ninth studio album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, that was the duo’s reflection back to their adolescence, and their early stages of musical style and sound.

New Jersey based singer/songwriter Sharon Van Etten is set to have a big year in 2020. Aside from playing at Winnipeg Folk, Van Etten will be appearing on tour with The National, as well as performing at Fortress Festival in Fort Worth, Texas, and recently appeared in a new visual spin on “Shadowbanned“. The singer also recently released new visuals to her song “Beaten Down“.

Other notable acts include Cate Le Bon, Japanese Breakfast, John Prine, Sudan Archives, Khruangbin, Guided By Voices, and Bedouine. Check out the official festival flyer below:

Photo Credit: April Siese