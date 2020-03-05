Pickathon Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Chad VanGaalen, John Prine and Joan Shelley

Home News Aaron Grech March 5th, 2020 - 8:07 PM

The annual Pickathon music festival has announced the first phase of its 2020 lineup featuring the likes of Chad VanGaalen, John Prine and Joan Shelley. This music festival will be held from July 30th to August 2nd in Happy Valley, Oregon at the Pendarvis Farm. Happy Valley is a small town located near Portland, Oregon.

The other artists featured on this lineup include Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves. (Sandy) Alex G, Jaimie Branch’s Fly or Die, Vanishing Twin and Michael Nau. Tickets for the event are capped at 3,500, and unlike many other music festivals, this event has no corporate sponsors. In addition, the festival has been renowned for its focus on the environment, operating without any plastic tableware, and utilizing sustainable fuel and solar energy, alongside a recycling and composting team. While many artists are considered folk, alternative country or indie acts, the fest has also utilized hip hop and rock artists in the past.

VanGaalen is an artist from Calgary, Canada, who has released a total of six studio albums in his entire career. His most recent release, titled Light Information, came out in 2017.

Prine had to recently postpone his tour dates due to nagging his injury, although representatives from his team have stated that he will appear at Merle Fest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina on April 26th.

Shelley’s most recent record Like the River Loves the Sea was released last year. Guitarist and musicologist Nathan Salsburg is one of her frequent collaborators.

(Sandy) Alex G released House of Sugar last year as well. Nau released the self titled Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread collaborative project back in 2018.