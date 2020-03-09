New Coronavirus Cases in Region Increase Concern of Coachella Music Festival 2020 Cancellation

Home News Ashwin Chary March 9th, 2020 - 6:17 PM

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, musicians and music lovers are seeing the short end of the stick, as many festivals and tours are canceling. As of Mar. 9, Riverside County officials have confirmed six cases of coronavirus, bringing concern to fans as Coachella is set to take place in the county, which may lead to a cancelation.

“The Riverside County Public Health Department has declared a public health emergency for the Coachella Valley after a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) locally,” the statement read.

Earlier this week on Mar. The BNP Paribas tennis tournament was set to take place, with an expected attendance of over 450,000 more people than last year. Unfortunately, the event was canceled less than 24 hours before the scheduled start time, since the Riverside County Department of Public Health released their statement regarding the coronavirus.

In this past week, fans were disheartened to learn of the SXSW cancelation. The event was set to take place between Mar. 13-22, with over 100 artists set to perform. Fans now have the option to defer their SXSW tickets to either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 event. There has been no mention from the organizers about ticket buyers receiving refunds.

Before the SXSW cancelation, the Ultra Music Festival, Held in Miami, FL, canceled due to the coronavirus as well. Mayor Francis Suarez, along with city officials, recommended the organizers of the festival to postpone the event, as there were an estimated 55,000 attendees set to appear at the festival. Zedd, DJ Snake and Afrojack were among some of the artists whom were set to perform at the festival.

At the moment, it is unknown whether Coachella will still proceed to take place. As of now, Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are a few of the artist who are set to headline for the festival.