Denzel Curry And Kenny Beats Surprise Fans With New Album UNLOCKED Recorded in 24 Hours

Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats surprised fans with a new album titled UNLOCKED. The joint album was recorded in a 3-day studio session following Denzel’s widely-acclaimed visit to Kenny’s studio for the first season finale of his YouTube show The Cave. Along with the new album, they also released a 24-minute animated film via Psycho Films that includes all 8 songs from UNLOCKED. The film shows Curry and Beats’ journey through the world wide web to chase their leaked album, venturing across a number of animated worlds to recover UNLOCKED track-by-track. To celebrate the release, Denzel and Kenny hosted a Pop-Up screening of the film at Fairfax Cinema in Los Angeles. Physical copies of the album will be able to be purchased on their website, including a limited-edition clear vinyl, a CD with a jewel box CD case and poster, and a limited-edition purple shelled cassette. Check out the full tracklist below.

UNLOCKED marks Curry’s first new release since his critically acclaimed album ZUU, released in May of last year. Curry was also named the #1 Lyricist of 2019 by Genius, toured alongside Billie Eilish and the $UICIDEBOY$, and made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He is also set to play at Coachella this year along with Calvin Harris, Danny Elfman and Frank Ocean to name a few.

UNLOCKED Tracklist

1. Track 01

2. Take_It_Back_v2

3. Lay_Up.m4a

4. Pyro (leak 2019)

5. DIET_

6. So.Incredible.pkg

7. Track07

8. ‘Cosmic’.m4a