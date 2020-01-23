Lockn’ Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges and Gov’t Mule

Home News Aaron Grech January 23rd, 2020 - 1:24 PM

The Lockn’ Festival in Arrington, Virginia has announced its 2020 lineup featuring the likes of Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges and Gov’t Mule, who are set to perform at Infinity Downs Farm from June 19th to the 21st. This festival will also honor and celebrate the 80th birthday of bass player and Grateful Dead founding member Phil Lesh, who is set top perform all three days of the festival.

Lesh will host two separate sets each day of the festival; he will be performing with his quintet on the first two days, which will include Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco and John Molo, and will perform alongside Joe Russo as Phil Lesh and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, which will feature a guest appearance from John Mayer.

Carlile has been busy working with the Highwomen alongside Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, who released several new original tracks including “Redesigning Women,” “Crowded Table,” and “Highwomen” last year. The band have also released a cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic titled “The Chain,” last year as well.

Bridges recently collaborated with the Texas-based musical trio Khruangbin for the collaborative track “C-Side,” which was released earlier this week via Dead Oceans, in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd. This latest track will be featured on their upcoming collaborative EP Texas Sun. Bridges is also a Texas native hailing from Fort Worth.

Gov’t Mule wrapped up a spring 2020 tour last year. The band also held an event at the Mountain Jam Music Festival, which took place at the original site of Woodstock.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz