Elements Music and Arts Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Bonobo, Diplo and Four Tet

Aaron Grech January 22nd, 2020 - 11:36 AM

The Elements Music and Arts Festival in Lakewood, Pennsylvania has announced its 2020 lineup featuring electronic music producers Bonobo, Diplo, Bob Moses, Tokimonsta and Four Tet. These artists will join many others on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22nd to the 25th near Upper Twin Lake.

This festival contains four stages and features a plethora of electronic music acts from a variety of genres including experimental, house, trap and techno. Other prominent DJs who will attend the festival include Chris Lake, Gramatik and Claude VonStroke. This festival will also host many art installations and campgrounds for their guests.

“Festivalgoers can dance from dusk until dawn, journey through immersive environments, take a dip in the serene lake, indulge in delicious eats from craft vendors, or hit reset with a meditative sound bath or expert-led yoga class,” Brett Herman Co-Founder and Managing Director at BangOn!NYC stated in a press release. “Over the past four years we’ve delivered big surprises and created unforgettable, transformative memories for our festival family, and 2020 won’t disappoint.”

Bonobo debuted the track “Linked” last year, and recently wrapped up a tour with Mall Grab and Tokimonsta, the latter of whom will be attending the upcoming music festival.

Diplo has been making music under his trap/country pop crossover Thomas Wesley, and debuted the song “Heartless” last year.

Four Tet announced a new single titled Sixteen Oceans yesterday, which will be released this upcoming March.

Bob Moses made a recent appearance at New York City’s Governor’s ball last year, which also hosted the likes of Nas and Lily Allen. Check out our review of the show here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi