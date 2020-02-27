The National Release Cover of INXS Classic “Never Tear Us Apart” for Songs for Australia Benefit Compilation

Home News Aaron Grech February 27th, 2020 - 10:56 AM

Indie rock band The National have released a cover of the INXS classic “Never Tear Us Apart,” which was originally featured on their album Kick back in 1987. This cover will be featured on the upcoming Songs for Australia compilation, put together by Australian songwriter and musician Julia Stone. This compilation will be released on March 5th via BMG.

The National’s cover of “Never Tear Us Apart” is an updated, yet faithful version of the Australian band’s classic, with hard hitting electric guitar chords, and updated versions of the classic’s strings and brass sections.

Money raised from this upcoming compilation will go to organizations such as Firesticks, Landcare Australia, SEED, Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, WildArk, and NSW RFS. Some of the other guest appearances that will be featured on this project include Kurt Vile covering Nick Cave’s “Stranger Than Kindness”, Joan as Policewoman, and Sam Amidon.

“I couldn’t believe the responses I was getting,” Stone said in a press release. “I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world. Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here. Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts. I often got the response that people were so happy to be offered the opportunity to do something. Everyone feels helpless in times like this.”

The National will be making an appearance at the Quebec City Summer Fest this year, which will also host the likes of Rage Against The Machine and Halsey. They will also be organizing and performing at their Homecoming show and the MusicNOW festival this year in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna