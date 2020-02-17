Concertgoers at Mr. Bungle Reunion Show Throw Friend’s Ashes Onstage

Home News Drew Feinerman February 17th, 2020 - 1:12 PM

During Mr. Bungle’s first show back together in 20 years, frontman Mike Patton ended up receiving quite the surprise. During the show, fans threw the ashes of their recently deceases friend onstage at Mr. Bungle and onto Patton, according to Metal Sucks.

The ashes were of Dakota Young, a recently deceased metal fan who had already bought tickets to the Mr. Bungle February 11th reunion show in Brooklyn, New York, with his friends. The friend took it upon themselves to hurl their Young’s remains onstage during the performance, and although the ashes were mopped up after the show, one can only hope Dakota Young’s love of music may serve as an inspiration for others.

Check out fan footage of the incident below: