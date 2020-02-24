Yeasayer Files Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd Over Black Panther Song “Pray For Me”

Home News Ashwin Chary February 24th, 2020 - 9:53 PM

American indie rock band, Yeasayer, is suing American rap artist, Kendrick Lamar, and Canadian singer and songwriter, The Weeknd, for an alleged infringement on Yeasayer’s 2007 song “Sunrise.” The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 24, 2020.

The band alleges the collaborative track, “Pray For me,” by Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd infringes on their song, “Sunrise,” which was featured on their album All Hour Cymbals.

According to the lawsuit filed by Yeasayer, the band alleges “Pray For Me” has a unique choral verse, which is similar to the sort on their song “Sunrise.” The band has requested for a jury trial on all of their issues.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd has announced his Summer 2020 The After Hours Tour Dates to accompany his March 2020 release for his upcoming album, After Hours. He is set to kickoff his tour on Jun. 11, at The Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, BC, and will end his tour on Nov. 12, at the AccorHotels Arena, in Paris, FR.

Kendrick Lamar is set to make an appearance at the Open’er Festival on Jul. 1-4. He will be playing alongside popular music talents, FKA Twigs, A$AP Rocky and more.

To end last year on a sad note, Yeasayer official announced last Dec. of their band’s breakup. The band has released five studio albums in a span of 15 years.

Currently, there has been no information regarding the scheduling of Yeasayer’s new court date.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson