Andrew Bird Calexico and Iron & Wine Announce Summer 2020 Co-Headlining The Great Summer Stroll Tour Dates

Drew Feinerman February 11th, 2020 - 5:30 PM

Indie rock musician Andrew Bird has announced The Great Summer Stroll Tour that will begin this June, and will be joined by Calexico and Iron & Wine throughout the duration of the tour. The nationwide co-headlining tour will start in Iron & Wine’s home state of North Carolina, and will include stops at Red Rocks Amphitheater with Neko Case in Denver, in Andrew’s home state of Illinois at the Ravinia Festival, and culminates at The Hollywood Bowl along with Mandolin Orange. JOSEPH will opens hows on the first half of the tour.

Andrew Bird, Calexico, and Iron & Wine have held a long lasting friendship, and have long been fans of each other’s work. The three artists first played a show together in Boston last fall where the idea of a co-headline tour arose. Months later, the artists will join forces on The Great Summer Stroll Tour.

Andrew Bird has been an indie rock since the mid 1990’s; he has dropped 15 studio albums since 1996, and his most recent work, My Finest Work Yet, received a nomination for Best Folk Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Calexico and Iron & Wine released their first collaboration, In the Reins, in 2005 after each band enjoyed their own individual successes. Last year the two reconvened after a 15-year hiatus to make the 2x Grammy nominated record, Years to Burn. The duo received praise from various critics given the groups’ seemless abilities to blend their respective sounds together.

Tickets to The Great Summer Stroll Tour can be purchased here. Check out the dates and locations for the tour below:

ANDREW BIRD AND CALEXICO + IRON & WINE CO-HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

6/10 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel: Outside Summer Stage *

6/11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap *

6/12 – New York, NY – Pier 17 *

6/13 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl *

6/14 – Kingston, NY – Hutton Brickyards *

6/ 15 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater *

6/17 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach *

6/18 – Columbus, OH – Express Live *

6/19 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *

6/20 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavillion Riverbend

6/22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

6/23 – Kansas City, MO – CrossroadsKC

6/ 24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

6/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden

6/27 – Napa, CA – Oxbow Commons

6/ 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl #

*with JOSEPH

& with Neko Case

# with Mandolin Orange

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried