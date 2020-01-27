Tomavistas Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Jarvis Cocker, Suede and of Montreal

Home News Roy Lott January 27th, 2020 - 6:32 PM

Tomavistas Festival has revealed its 2020 lineup including sets from Jarvis Cocker, Suede and of Montreal. Other acts include Dorian, Boy Pablo, Allah-Las, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and Mujeres. The three-day festival will take place May 21-23 in Madrid, Spain. Passes are on sale now and can be purchased via the festival’s website. Check out the full lineup below. 2020 will mark the festival’s sixth edition and have curated eclectic lineups since. Last year’s lineup included sets from Beach House, Spiritualized, Cigarettes After Sex or Deerhunter. Previous lineups have included The Jesus And Mary Chain, Ride, Django Django, Roosevelt and Princess Nokia to name a few.

Festival headliner Jarvis Cocker recently released a stripped-down version of his 2006 song “Running The World” featuring Kaiser Quartett. “So here’s the story: about a month ago the Kaiser Quartett sent me a recording of their arrangement of ‘Running the World’ and asked if I’d consider singing on it,” Cocker said. “So I did. The song will feature on one of their upcoming record releases but — given the current campaign — we thought you might like to get a sneak preview right now.” The idea of the re-release was based on a campaign that was started by fans to get the track to the #1 spot for Christmas. The campaign was in light of conservative victory in last year’s UK election.

Fellow festival artist of Montreal recently released their latest LP UR FUN, which mxdwn called it a “riveting ride” of an album.