Josh Homme Roller Skates in a Straightjacket and Urinates on Hitler in New Video for “Easier Said Than Done”

Aaron Grech January 30th, 2020 - 11:52 AM

Queens of The Stone Age figurehead Josh Homme has debuted another music video for “Easier Said Than Done,” a new track released on his 2019 album Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12, (titled Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels respectively). This latest video release was directed by photographer-director Chapman Baehler and stars Homme, who wrote the lyrics for this track.

“Easier Said Than Done,” opens with a picnic between Hitler and a man wearing a helmet with horns, which is interrupted when Homme rides onto the scene on roller skates, while wearing a straight jacket, and urinates on the fascist dictator. A seires of other strange images play throughout the video as a man with a golden pig nose and three piece suit is shown freaking out, and a security guard is shown on fire.

Musically the track begins as a lighthearted piano ballad, complimented by Homme’s soothing vocal delivery which channels some elements of David Bowie. Carla Azar of Autolux co-wrote the music for this track an appears on percussion.

Last year’s Desert Session’s were Homme’s first since the release of Volumes 9 & 10 over 16 years ago, which included the likes of Ween’s Dean Ween, former Nine Inch Nails touring member Jeordie White, Eleven’s Alain Johannes, Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen, and former Danzig member Joey Castillo. This latest release saw features from Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top , Les Claypool of Primus, Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters.

“The endless metaphors paint great visuals and the colorful lyrics display the “metamorphoses” that is this collaboration, reflecting the creativity of this all-star, musician lineup,” mxdwn reviewer Maya DeWakar explained.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer