Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He’ll Commit to Upcoming Tour if He’s “Well Enough”

English rock icon Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will proceed with announced 2020 tour dates if he’s “well enough.” The musician was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in February 2019 and disclosed his condition publicly last week on Good Morning America.

Osbourne made the announcement about the tour Sunday night at the Grammys via Grammys Red Carpet Live. He was attending the event with his daughter Kelly and was using a cane to walk. He explained how tumultuous and trying his 2019 was, saying, “The last year has been hell for me. I’ve had surgery on my neck. I’ve announced to the world I’ve got Parkinson’s. It’s been one rock ‘n’ roll year for me.”

Expanding on a comment that he’d play this year’s concert dates if he was “well enough,” Osbourne explained, “I’m having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I’m trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery’s not easy.”

Osbourne is coming off a 2019 in which he ultimately cancelled all tour dates due to a combination of ailments. In February, myriad issues cropped up for the metal icon. He experienced flu-related complications that led to hospitalizations, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and suffered a fall that dislodged several metal rods in his body due to a prior accident.

Should he recover enough to play some or all of his upcoming tour, these are the planned dates and locations. Marilyn Manson is scheduled to open North American tour dates from May 27 in Atlanta through July 31 in Las Vegas, while Judas Priest is set to be the opener for the European tour from October 23 in Newcastle through December 7 in Helsinki. All dates below:

05/27 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

05/29 – Sunrise, Florida – BB&T Center

05/31 – Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

06/02 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion

06/04 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

06/06 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hershey Park Stadium

06/11 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – KeyBank Pavilion

06/13 – Bangor, Maine – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

06/16 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

06/18 – Hamilton, Ontario – First Ontario Centre

06/20 – Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena

06/22 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden Arena

06/24 – St Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/26 – Kansas City, Missouri – Sprint Center

06/28 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

07/01 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre (Summerfest)

07/03 – St Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center

07/07 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

07/09 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/11 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome

07/15 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

07/17 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

07/23 – Phoenix, Arizona – Ak-Chin Pavilion

07/25 – Mountain View, California – Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27 – Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl

07/29 – San Diego, California – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/31 – Las Vegas, Nevada – MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/23 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

10/25 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – SSE Hydro

10/28 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

10/31 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Resorts World Arena

10/02 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Arena

11/05 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

11/08 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

11/11 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

11/13 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

11/16 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

11/19 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

11/22 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Arena

11/24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

11/26 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

11/28 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

11/30 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/03 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

12/05 – Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

12/07 – Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena