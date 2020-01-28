Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He’ll Commit to Upcoming Tour if He’s “Well Enough”

English rock icon Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will proceed with announced 2020 tour dates if he’s “well enough.” The musician was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in February 2019 and disclosed his condition publicly last week on Good Morning America.
Osbourne made the announcement about the tour Sunday night at the Grammys via Grammys Red Carpet Live. He was attending the event with his daughter Kelly and was using a cane to walk. He explained how tumultuous and trying his 2019 was, saying, “The last year has been hell for me. I’ve had surgery on my neck. I’ve announced to the world I’ve got Parkinson’s. It’s been one rock ‘n’ roll year for me.”
Expanding on a comment that he’d play this year’s concert dates if he was “well enough,” Osbourne explained, “I’m having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I’m trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery’s not easy.”
Osbourne is coming off a 2019 in which he ultimately cancelled all tour dates due to a combination of ailments. In February, myriad issues cropped up for the metal icon. He experienced flu-related complications that led to hospitalizations, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and suffered a fall that dislodged several metal rods in his body due to a prior accident.
Should he recover enough to play some or all of his upcoming tour, these are the planned dates and locations. Marilyn Manson is scheduled to open North American tour dates from May 27 in Atlanta through July 31 in Las Vegas, while Judas Priest is set to be the opener for the European tour from October 23 in Newcastle through December 7 in Helsinki. All dates below:
05/27 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
05/29 – Sunrise, Florida – BB&T Center
05/31 – Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
06/02 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion
06/04 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center
06/06 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hershey Park Stadium
06/11 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – KeyBank Pavilion
06/13 – Bangor, Maine – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
06/16 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
06/18 – Hamilton, Ontario – First Ontario Centre
06/20 – Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena
06/22 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden Arena
06/24 – St Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
06/26 – Kansas City, Missouri – Sprint Center
06/28 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena
07/01 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre (Summerfest)
07/03 – St Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center
07/07 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
07/09 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
07/11 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome
07/15 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center
07/17 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
07/23 – Phoenix, Arizona – Ak-Chin Pavilion
07/25 – Mountain View, California – Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27 – Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl
07/29 – San Diego, California – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/31 – Las Vegas, Nevada – MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/23 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena
10/25 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – SSE Hydro
10/28 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
10/31 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Resorts World Arena
10/02 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Arena
11/05 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
11/08 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena
11/11 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle
11/13 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
11/16 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
11/19 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
11/22 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Arena
11/24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
11/26 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
11/28 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena
11/30 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/03 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
12/05 – Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
12/07 – Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena