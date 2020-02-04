Guns ‘N Roses First Rock Band To Play Concert at New Los Angeles Football Stadium

Home News Drew Feinerman February 4th, 2020 - 2:45 PM

1980’s punk rock legends Guns ‘N Roses are set to play the first ever rock show at SoFi Stadium, the new Los Angeles stadium that will host the Rams and Chargers in upcoming seasons, according to CBS Los Angeles. The stadium will open for the first time this summer, and GNR will take the stage on Saturday, August 8th.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Guns N’ Roses is bringing their tour to #SoFiStadium on Saturday, August 8!

⚡️ Presales start 2/6 at 10am before the public on sale on 2/7. #GNR2020 Get more info: https://t.co/7vmQbpevQl pic.twitter.com/C3OE05a079 — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) February 3, 2020

SoFi Stadium is the result of a $5 billion Hollywood Park investment. Located long South Prairie Avenue, between West Manchester Boulevard and West Century Boulevard, the stadium will host country stars Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney are set to perform at the stadium prior to GNR’s show.

Though Guns ‘N Roses solidified their legacy long ago, frontman Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan announced a reunion tour back in 2016, and have played more than 150 shows around the world since. The band announced plans to work on a new album in February of 2019, but no official release date of any new music has been announced.