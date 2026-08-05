Phish Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Hannah Ilko August 5th, 2026 - 12:01 AM

Yesterday, Phish announced there fall tour dates after wrapping up their Summer Tour 26′. This tour will have “newly unveiled dates begin with a three-show run at Atlantic City, NJ’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (October 2-4) followed by two-night stands at Richmond, VA’s Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront (October 6-7) and Huntsville, AL’s The Orion Amphitheater (October 10-11) as well as a one-night-only performance at Jacksonville, FL’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (October 9)” … The summer run will conclude with the band’s customary Labor Day weekend three-night-stand at Commerce City, CO’s DICK’S Sporting Goods Park on September 4-6″ (Phish Tour Press Release). Ticket requested are now ongoing until August 10th at noon eastern time and all remaining tickets will go on sale on August 14th, 10:00am eastern time.

Next year, Phish will celebrate the anniversary of their annual Phish: Riviera Maya all-inclusive concert vacation experience with returning to the beaches of Mexico’s Moon Palace Cancún on January 27-30, 2027. “Presented by 100x Hospitality, the beloved winter getaway will feature eight live sets from Phish across four nights, along with the wide array of immersive activities, captivating art, and more that have earned Phish: Riviera Maya a dedicated community of annual guests over the past decade” (Phish Tour Press Release).

Fall tour dates include:

10/2/26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

10/3/26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

10/4/26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

10/6/26 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

10/7/26 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

10/9/26 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/10/26 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

10/11/26 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater