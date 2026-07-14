Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office “Disappointed” in Phish Fans After Seizing Drugs from Their Concert

Home News Aryn Honaker July 14th, 2026 - 5:39 PM

The rock band Phish recently took over the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, for three nights as part of their current tour. They played several of their own iconic songs, such as “Tweezer” and “Bouncing Around the Room,” along with some Led Zeppelin covers. Despite the excitement of the shows, the prosecuting attorney’s office in Hamilton County took to Facebook to reprimand concert goers “who showed up to engage in illicit behavior” and said they were “disappointed” by these individuals, as reported in Consequence. This behavior included drug possession, use and dealing.

“As a result of the efforts by officers with multiple law enforcement agencies, significant quantities of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine, LSD, heroin, fentanyl, MDMA, marijuana, and nitrous oxide were seized,” they wrote. “5 individuals were arrested for major-felony level drug dealing and/or possession offenses. All individuals arrested are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.”

The police officers also uncovered a number of concert goers with outstanding warrants, including a person who has an out-of-state warrant out for failing to register as a sex offender.

They concluded their post by saying: “Ruoff Music Center is a treasure in Hamilton County, bringing a diverse array of entertainment to Noblesville each season. While the vast majority of concertgoers aren’t dealing drugs and endangering the safety of others, officers will find and hold accountable those who are. Law enforcement will not tolerate the wrongdoers who threaten the safety and enjoyment of those who just want to enjoy the show. Enjoy the rest of the 2026 concert season!”