Amyl And The Sniffers Announce New Live Album Truth or Consequence For September 2026 Release

Home News Hannah Ilko August 5th, 2026 - 12:43 AM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Yesterday, Amyl and the Sniffers announced their new live album Truth or Consequence out September 4th. Truth or Consequence will be a live album and concert film that will capture the spectacular country-fried romp through the band’s discography, alongside two previously unreleased tracks as well as a cover of the Slim Dusty classic, “Lights On The Hill”. “Filmed by longtime collaborator John Angus Stewart and recorded in front of an increasingly rowdy audience at the legendary bar/restaurant El Coyote in Los Angeles on April 28, 2025, Truth or Consequence captures the versatility and raw ferocity of Amyl and The Sniffers, with each song infused with a smoky smattering of countrified punk” (Amyl and the Sniffers Album Press Release).

Dallas observer said, “Amyl and the Sniffers ferociously proved why we might be in a new golden age for punk music…Taylor’s presence was immediately felt. Her trademark aggressive, raw vocals immediately commanded the sold-out room. Her aura, physicality and nonstop energy have earned the endorsement of fans and fellow rock stars alike…completely breathtaking” (Amyl and the Sniffers Album Press Release). DO210 said, “It was almost impossible to take your eyes away from Amy Taylor…This was a once-in-a-lifetime show …for that hour and a half, crammed in with over a thousand of other Amyl and the Sniffer fans, we were in punk rock heaven” (Amyl and the Sniffers Album Press Release). Finally, WXPN said, “While Taylor was undeniably magnetic… equal credit needs to be given to the rest of the band. Declan Mehrten on guitar, Gus Romer on bass, and Bryce Wilson on drums kept the beat and energy strong…the band tore through a set that was equal parts chaos and control, delivering a performance that felt as urgent as it did unhinged. Their stage presence was felt immediately, with Taylor’s buoyant energy and nonstop motion propelling the band from one song to the next” (Amyl and the Sniffers Album Press Release).

The trailer for the concert film can be found HERE and you can see it in theaters, U.S. theatrical screenings HERE. Truth or Consequence is available now for album preorder now. Track list includes:

Side A

Big Dreams Hertz Bailing On Me Jerkin’ Fella Chewing Gum Facts

Side B