Lord Huron Announces Winter 2026 & 2027 North American Tour Dates

Home News Hannah Ilko August 4th, 2026 - 10:29 PM

Today, Lord Huron announced his winter 23 Nights at the Broken Bottle: A Rambling Residency tour dates in North America. This tour is in honor of Huron’s latest album The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 which is out now. With each city on the tour the band is going to “transform the stage into the “Broken Bottle,” a desert honky-tonk that appears throughout Lord Huron’s elaborate fictional universe. Presented as “An Evening With Lord Huron,” the shows will feature no opening act and draw from the band’s entire catalog, from global hits to rarely performed deep cuts” (Consequence).

“The 23-date run begins December 1st at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and favors historic theaters that hold only a few thousand fans. It marks a significant change in scale from Lord Huron’s summer run, which included back-to-back Colorado shows at the sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the 17,000-capacity Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre; by comparison, the Ryman holds just 2,362 people. The itinerary also includes two-night stands in Chicago, Montréal, Brooklyn, Vancouver, Seattle, and Los Angeles, where the residency concludes at The Wiltern on January 11th” (Consequence).

Lord Huron’s tour dates include:

12/1/26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

12/2/26 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

12/3/26 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

12/5/26 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

12/6/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

12/8/26 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

12/9/26 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

12/11/26 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

12/12/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

12/13/26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

12/15/26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

12/16/26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

12/18/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

12/19/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

1/1/27 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

1/2/27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

1/3/27 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

1/5/27 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

1/6/27 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

1/7/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

1/8/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

1/10/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

1/11/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer