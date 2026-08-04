Lord Huron Announces Winter 2026 & 2027 North American Tour Dates

Today, Lord Huron announced his winter 23 Nights at the Broken Bottle: A Rambling Residency tour dates in North America. This tour is in honor of Huron’s latest album The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 which is out now. With each city on the tour the band is going to “transform the stage into the “Broken Bottle,” a desert honky-tonk that appears throughout Lord Huron’s elaborate fictional universe. Presented as “An Evening With Lord Huron,” the shows will feature no opening act and draw from the band’s entire catalog, from global hits to rarely performed deep cuts” (Consequence).
“The 23-date run begins December 1st at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and favors historic theaters that hold only a few thousand fans. It marks a significant change in scale from Lord Huron’s summer run, which included back-to-back Colorado shows at the sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the 17,000-capacity Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre; by comparison, the Ryman holds just 2,362 people. The itinerary also includes two-night stands in Chicago, Montréal, Brooklyn, Vancouver, Seattle, and Los Angeles, where the residency concludes at The Wiltern on January 11th” (Consequence).
Lord Huron’s tour dates include:
12/1/26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
12/2/26 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
12/3/26 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
12/5/26 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
12/6/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
12/8/26 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
12/9/26 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
12/11/26 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
12/12/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
12/13/26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
12/15/26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
12/16/26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
12/18/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
12/19/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
1/1/27 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24
1/2/27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels
1/3/27 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
1/5/27 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre
1/6/27 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre
1/7/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
1/8/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
1/10/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
1/11/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer