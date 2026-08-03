Kylie Minogue Joined Madonna For “Love Sensation” & Nick Cave For “Where The Wild Roses Grow” Over The Weekend

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2026 - 2:23 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, people will never know what to expect from Kylie Minogue. One minute she is a pop star and the next, she is starring alongside Denis Lavant in a ludicrous Leos Carax arthouse film. In any case, she is never unsurprising, because this weekend the artist unexpectedly showed up at at two concerts by first joining Nick Cave at his giant hometown concert in Brighton and then, turning up in Amsterdam to surprise WorldPride attendees during Madonna’s set. Madonna welcomes her out at the 13:37 mark.

Following the WorldPride set, Kylie and Madonna will release the duet they performed, “Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix)”, which is a remix of Madonna’s Confessions II track that will be out this Friday, August 7. On another note, the duo also covered Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” together back in 2024. The Cave collab, “Where the Wild Roses Grow,” appeared on the 1995 LP Murder Ballads. In an Instagram post, Minogue thanked Susie Cave for her white lace dress and added, to Nick, “I’ll forever be your Wild Rose.”