Wargasm Shares New Song “Get Down” and Signs to Hopeless Records

Home News Jonah Schwartz August 2nd, 2026 - 7:02 PM

Wargasm has announced they have signed to Hopeless Records, and have dropped an energetic new single “Get Down,” NME shared. The track is the first release from duo Milkie Way and Sam Matlock since signing to their new label, and their first single since their track “Small World Syndrome” from July of last year. “Get Down” sees the duo combining pulsing electronic beats and effects with distorted guitars and a huge, anthemic chorus. The song explores themes of “isolation, mortality and escapism,” with the visuals calling the record an “angry song for sad people” and prompting the listener to “feel nothing” and “feel everything.”

The duo will also support Scene Queen on a North American tour throughout September and October. See the dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

Wargasm support dates:

9/15 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade, Heaven

9/16 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

9/18 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

9/19 – Lakewood, OH – The Roxy

9/20 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

9/22 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

9/23 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre

9/25 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

9/26 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

9/27 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

9/29 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

10/1 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

10/4 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

10/7 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

10/9 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

10/10 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

10/11 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

10/13 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

10/14 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/16 – New York, NY – Racket NYC

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

10/18 – Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs

10/20 – Charlotte, NC – Music Farm

10/23 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

10/25 – Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete