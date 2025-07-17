Wargasm Share Playful New Single & Video “Small World Syndrome”

Home News Katie Poon July 17th, 2025 - 1:14 AM

The electronic rock duo Wargasm shared a new single titled “Small World Syndrome” earlier this week. A music video for “Small World Syndrome” was released alongside the single on Wargasm’s YouTube channel. The single follows the duo’s recent 2025 single and music video “Vigilantes”.

According to NME, “Small World Syndrome” sees the return of the duo’s “unique blend of metal, industrial, rave, punk and glitch-pop chaos.” The song begins with a single rhythmic beat, which leads into quick-flowing vocals, culminating in powerful vocals from the duo’s Milkie Way and Sam Matlock. According to the duo on NME, the song stands as a message against the mundane aspects of life.

“They replaced sulphur street lamps with day glow bulbs, they changed the packaging on cigarettes– do you ever feel like there’s a bit less magic in the world?” Wargasm shared. “You wake up one day and the venues, the cafes, the cinemas you loved have been shut down. The things that make the world special are bulldozed by greed and homogenisation. Reality gets smaller by the day. Maybe the world’s not smaller–there’s just less in it. This is a little song about that. Your feelings are better out than in.”



The corresponding music video, directed by Haris Nukem and Milkie Way, depicts a surreal world in a saturated, colorful fashion that subtly symbolizes parts of reality. The video hints at absurdity in a dystopian world.

“The video is a Wargasm x (Haris) Nukem Production, shot in a bizarre world where backstreet lobotomies are the norm and deceivingly hench old ladies loiter on park benches to attack unsuspecting ASBO’s,” the duo stated.

Along with the single, Wargasm announced they will be joining Electric Callboy and Bury Tomorrow for live shows, with more live shows expected in the future for the duo.

Photo credit: Vivianne Navarrete