Sublime Self Titled Album Earns RIAA Diamond Certification by Selling Over 10 Million Units

Home News Hannah Ilko August 2nd, 2026 - 10:54 AM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Sublime’s self-titled album earned RIAA Diamond Certification by reaching over ten-million units. The Diamond certification is a significant milestone in the band’s legacy honoring the bands influence in their millions of fans who have appreciated their music for many years. In 1996, Sublime became a defining album for blending punk, reggae, ska, hip-hop, and alternative influences that inspire many artists worldwide. With Bradley Nowell’s death in 1996, Sublime’s album “became a powerful celebration of the band’s creativity and a lasting tribute to its legacy. The record went on to become one of the most successful reggae-punk albums in history, introducing Sublime’s genre-blending sound to audiences worldwide” (Sublime’s Press Release).

“Members of Sublime were presented with a plaque to commemorate the milestone at the Grammy Museum® in Los Angeles, where they performed an acoustic set and celebrated the exhibit Sublime: Straight from Long Beach, now on display through September 7th” (Sublime’s Press Release). Nowell’s late son Jakob Nowell did vocals on Sublime’s new album in thirty years called Until the Sun Explodes that features original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh and, “featuring collaborations with H.R. of Bad Brains, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, G Love and more, the album stays rooted in the band’s classic sound while opening a new chapter” (Sublime’s Press Release). “The title track and lead single “Until the Sun Explodes” hit #1 on the Mediabase Alternative radio chart and Billboard Alternative Airplay chart for 3 consecutive weeks. The ascent to #1 marked Sublime’s second time topping the charts with their new music, along with their 2025 single “Ensenada,” which remained #1 for 8 weeks and is also featured on Until the Sun Explodes” (Sublime’s Press Release). The album can be streamed and purchased here.