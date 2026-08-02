Rita Ora and Lance Savali Join Forces on New Song “Higher”

Home News Hannah Ilko August 2nd, 2026 - 7:42 PM

On July 31st, Rita Ora and Lance Savali collaborate on new song “Higher”. The song, “oozes personality from the moment the needle drops, pairing Rita Ora’s attitude-driven vocal with an upbeat production from Lance Savali that feels playful, polished and built for the season … it has all the gloss needed for a crossover summer single, but enough snap in the drums and bite in the vocal to let it shine on the dancefloor … “Higher” continues a breakout run that feels increasingly hard to ignore” (Higher Press Release).

The visuals in the music video include comments on the screen resembling a twitch stream, vintage graphic and colorful effects as well as Ora and Savali posing and doing dances in two different outfits. These visuals represent an irresistible feeling by the comment showing positive feedback and emojis to show that they are both adored, the colorful effects and vintage graphics represent having a good time and thinking creatively and the shots with different clothing represent the act of feeling yourself and looking your best dancing or clubbing. The club nature of the song comes from its use of digital drum kits, synthesizers, piano/analog synths and FX/effect processing to create a euphoric feeling throughout the song.

Savail talked about the songs release by saying, “When I first made ‘Higher’, I instantly thought that this would be the perfect track for Rita. Her and I go way back and we’ve been friends for years – her husband is like a brother to me – so she’s pretty much family … Obviously it’s my first collab song with anyone, and for me to be able to start that journey with a superstar like her… I’m very fortunate. She’s made this process the easiest it could ever be, and I’m incredibly grateful” (Higher Press Release).