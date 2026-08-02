Plain White T’s Release New Version of “Hey There Delilah” Featuring LØLØ

Home News Hannah Ilko August 2nd, 2026 - 8:35 PM

Photo Credit: Jake Gregory

On July 31st, The Plain White T’s released a new version of “Hey There Delilah” featuring LØLØ. The original song is a stripped-down, simple but powerful, pre-social media love song that continues to connect across generations. This version features Delilah’s point of view in a honeyed voice, giving a nice lyrical interpretation and gorgeous layers of harmonizing, allowing fans to have a version of the song where Delilah is heard alongside the protagonist in the song.

The visuals of the music video convey Delilah’s point of view by capturing LØLØ next to a streetlight looking straight to the camera while cars are passing in the distance to show the other persons yearning for their lover and missing them due to the distance between them. The song includes Deliah’s point of view on this relationship by the lyrics saying, ” I believе you when you say you’ll pay the bills with your guitar, I know you could” and “Hey, it’s Delilah, I’ve got so much left to say, But when I listen to this song you wrote, you take my breath away, And most of all, even more in love with you, I fall, It’s all your fault”. The songs alternative pop feel comes from the use of backing vocals/harmonies, piano, guitar, strings and harmonizing layers to create a studdle beat while the lyrics drive the song emotionally.

LØLØ said that, “I think everyone who grew up with ‘Hey There Delilah’ wondered at some point who Delilah really was. I know I did … never in my wildest dreams would I think that she could be me one day! This song has been part of my life for as long as I can remember’ I even sung it at my camp talent show as a kid. In 2020, I wrote a response from Delilah’s POV that blew up on TikTok, so being invited by the Plain White T’s to officially reimagine the song six years later feels unbelievably full circle (and very surreal)! It’s truly an honor to be part of such an iconic song’s next chapter and I’m so grateful to help tell Delilah’s story in a new way” (Hey There Delilah Press Release).