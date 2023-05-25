Plain White T’s Release Bright New Single “Happy”

Earlier this year, the Plain White T’s shared the brand new single and video “Spaghetti Tattoo,” an acoustic love song in which frontman Tom Higgenson recounts a memorable first date. As of now, the band has followed up the song with the new single “Happy.”
The Plain White T’s “Happy! is a chill track which lyrically offers an optimistic take on getting through a rough patch and looking forward to the future when a bad situation inevitably improves.
The melodies and chords lightly fills the are while Higgenson declares, “I wanna be happy, happy, happy / What’s the point of being sad? / I wanna feel good.” The tune will have people dancing like no one is watching.
In the press release Higgenson explains the meaning behind the latest tune.
“The thing I love about ‘Happy’ is that the lyrics are so optimistic and fun, but the chords and the melodies are so melancholy. It’s like, ‘Ok, I know I’m going through something right now, but I just wanna get over it already and feel good again!’ Like I know things are gonna get better, but I’m not quite there yet.”
Since emerging in 1997, Plain White T’s have remained visible and viable. They have consistently delivered unforgettable pop rock anthems that take up people’s brains for months at a time. The band have over 2.7 billion total global streams, earned two Grammy nominations and collected several Platinum-plus and Gold certifications across their impressive catalog.