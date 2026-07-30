William Shatner Reveals His Heavy Metal Band Is Set To Play Coachella 2027

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2026 - 1:03 PM

According to Stereogum.com, earlier this year, people learned that William Shatner has a heavy metal band. Writer Tom Breihan blogged about this back in February and although, Shatner has not released any music from the project, more details about forthcoming live performances has been revealed. The artist and musician will be debuting his ambitious heavy metal project at Chicago’s Riot Fest on Sunday, September 20 and the news has gotten bigger and louder.

In a new interview, Shatner shared that he will be playing a 30-minute set next spring at Coachella, which he called “the one in the desert.” The artist seemed stoked about the forthcoming performances and his love affair with rock music. “It isn’t so much when do I come in, but I got to feel the music and then come in with the lyrics,” Shatner said of the music genre. “It’s all about passion!” Next years Coachella will be held in Indio, California, on April 9-11 and April 16 -18.