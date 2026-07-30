Valerie June Announces New EP Brighter Blue For September 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Smokestack”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Today, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Valerie June has announced that her new EP, Brighter Blue, will be out on September 11, through Concord and the artist has releases the lead single, “Smokestack,” which reinterprets the blues classics, “Smokestack Lightning” and “In the Pines.” Brighter Blue finds June journeying through the American songbook. In addition to “Smokestack,” June interprets “I’ll Fly Away” and “Trouble In Mind,” the latter of which features Sam Amidon on fiddle, banjo and backing vocals. These songs mark a return to June’s early work weaving blues, folk, gospel, rock, and grunge that June honors tradition, while pushing into new territory.

“Few songs have traveled as far and wide as ‘Smokestack Lightning.’ Since Howlin’ Wolf’s landmark 1956 recording, it has been embraced by generations of artists across blues, rock, folk, psychedelia, and grunge. Inspired by that tradition of reinvention, I gathered a blazing electric band to forge our own path through the song. We fused the haunting imagery of ‘In the Pines’ popularized by Lead Belly, the visceral edge of Nirvana, and the electrifying spirit of Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s guitar work into a single roaring performance. The result is a road-tested blend of roots music and rock ‘n’ roll that feels equally at home in the Mississippi Delta and on a sun-baked American highway,” said the artist.

Brighter Blue Track List

1. I’ll Fly Away

2. Trouble In Mind

3. Smokestack