The HU Unleash New Video For “Horsemen” From New Album HUN

Home News Guillaume Oded July 30th, 2026 - 9:58 PM

Mongolian folk metal group The HU have shared a new music video for “Horsemen,” a thunderous track from their newly released third album, HUN. Directed by Dashdondog Bayarmagnai, the video brings the song’s martial energy to the screen through imagery that invokes Mongolia’s legendary mounted warriors.

“Horsemen” moves with the force of a battlefield charge. Driving percussion, heavy guitar riffs and the group’s traditional Mongolian instrumentation create an urgent sound, while their distinctive throat singing gives the track an almost ceremonial weight. The song builds around its rhythmic chants and forceful vocals, making it feel less like a quiet reflection on history than a call to action.

The accompanying visual follows this same spirit. It places viewers in a world shaped by warriors, horses and the wide landscapes associated with Mongolian history, while The HU perform with the intensity that has become central to their “Hunnu Rock” sound. Rather than presenting the past as distant, the video makes the song’s message of unity, discipline and courage feel immediate.

The lyrics call on listeners to beat the drums, draw their swords and charge forward even in the face of exhaustion. They also invoke Eternal Heaven, a concept connected to traditional Mongolian spirituality, framing the warriors’ strength as both physical and spiritual. The HU explained that “Horsemen” was inspired by the legendary Mongolian warriors once known as the “Army of the Heavens” for their mobility, intelligence and skill. The song appears on HUN, which arrived July 24 via Better Noise Music. The album follows the band’s 2022 release, Rumble of Thunder, and continues their fusion of traditional Mongolian musical elements with modern metal.

The HU will return to North America later this summer as part of the Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Orgy before heading to the United Kingdom and Europe for their Warrior Chant Tour.

Earlier this year, mxdwn reported that The HU announced HUN and previewed the album with “Lost Soul,” featuring Nothing More vocalist Jonny Hawkins. “Horsemen” now arrives as another track from the album, expanding on the Mongolian history and cultural perspective behind the group’s latest release.



