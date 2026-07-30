Orville Peck Announces New Album Mule For September 2026 Release & North American Tour Dates, Shares “Prologue (Eulogy Of A Man Turned Mule)” & “Too Little, Too Late”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 30th, 2026 - 10:04 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Orville Peck has announced his fourth studio album, Mule, which will arrive September 18 via Warner Records. Alongside the album announcement, Peck has shared the new songs “Prologue (Eulogy Of A Man Turned Mule),” featuring Emmylou Harris, Noah Cyrus and Allison Russell, and “Too Little, Too Late.”

Mule is described as a chronological account of the year that reshaped Peck’s life. Across 13 tracks, the country artist confronts addiction, sobriety, love, loss and identity while moving through classic country storytelling, bluegrass and Americana.

The album begins with “Prologue (Eulogy Of A Man Turned Mule),” which brings together three generations of country artists. The song’s accompanying video finds Harris, Cyrus and Russell wearing black veils before appearing in nurse uniforms in an eerie alternate setting as they perform Peck’s would-be eulogy.

“Too Little, Too Late” arrives from the more redemptive second half of Mule. Produced by Jay Joyce and written by Peck with Dan Wilson and Steve Rusch, the track carries a lively country-pop sound as Peck sings about an ex returning after he has already moved on. The song’s central line turns the familiar phrase “good things come to those who wait” into a clear dismissal: “Too little, too late.”

Peck will support the album with his Man Turned Mule Tour across North America. The run begins October 28 in Sacramento, California, and ends November 22 in Huntington, New York. Nashville singer-songwriter Abbie Callahan will join the tour beginning October 28. One dollar from every North American ticket sold will benefit The Trevor Project.

Last year, mxdwn reported on Noah Cyrus and Orville Peck’s collaboration “Love Is A Canyon,” which appeared on the expanded edition of Cyrus’ I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME. Cyrus now reunites with Peck on Mule as one of the featured vocalists on “Prologue (Eulogy Of A Man Turned Mule).

This new chapter follows Peck’s 2025 Appaloosa EP, which included “Drift Away,” as well as his 2024 duets album Stampede. Mule is due out September 18 via Warner Records.

Mule Tracklist:

“Prologue (Eulogy Of A Man Turned Mule)” “Big Ol’ House” “Already Gone” “Rehab Blues” “Ring The Bell” “Blue Skies” “The Fall” “Cowboy Heart” “The Breeze, The Grass, The Mourning Dove and Me” “Run Out Of Road” “Too Little, Too Late” “War Of The Worlds” “Mule”

Orville Peck’s Man Turned Mule Tour Dates:

Sep. 18 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl*

Sep. 23 — Troutdale, OR — Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn*

Sep. 26 — Bonner, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater*

Oct. 28 — Sacramento, CA — Channel 24

Oct. 29 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues Anaheim

Oct. 30 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Nov. 1 — Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom

Nov. 3 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Nov. 4 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Nov. 5 — Milwaukee, WI — Landmark Credit Union Live

Nov. 7 — Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed

Nov. 9 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Nov. 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Nov. 11 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Presented by Highmark

Nov. 13 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Nov. 14 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Nov. 15 — Nashville, TN — The Truth

Nov. 17 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Nov. 18 — Ottawa, ON — Hard Rock Ottawa

Nov. 19 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Nov. 21 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 22 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount