Martin Garrix Teams Up With U2 For Collaborative New Single “Fireflies”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 30th, 2026 - 10:02 PM

Martin Garrix has joined forces with U2 for the new collaborative single “Fireflies,” released via Darkroom Records. The track brings together Garrix’s polished electronic production with Bono’s unmistakable vocals and U2’s expansive rock sound.

Garrix premiered “Fireflies” during his headlining set at Tomorrowland last Friday, where The Edge made a surprise appearance to perform the song live. The collaboration marks the first time that all four members of U2 have appeared on a track with the Dutch DJ and producer.

“Fireflies” has an airy and romantic feeling, building around the image of two people briefly finding each other under a summer sky. Bono sings, “You and I are fireflies,” comparing the pair’s connection to the small flashes of light that appear at night before disappearing by morning. The lyrics also move between tenderness and uncertainty, as the narrator reflects on the possibility of hurting or healing one another.

The song’s electronic drop gives the reflective lyrics a festival-ready lift, with repeated vocal lines allowing the track to move from its intimate verses into a more open dance-pop sound. Its lyrics describe rivers, mirrors, falling angels and “the divine in everything,” giving the collaboration a dreamy quality while still carrying the kind of emotional scale associated with U2.

“Fireflies” is not the first time Garrix has worked with members of the group. He previously collaborated with Bono and The Edge on 2021’s “We Are The People,” which was written for the UEFA European Football Championship. Garrix also produced “Scars,” a track from U2’s recent EP Easter Lily.

Garrix said the new song began six summers ago and described its Tomorrowland debut as “electrifying and very surreal.” The Edge similarly called performing the song in front of the festival audience “such a rush.”

“Fireflies” follows recent collaborations from Garrix, including “Repeat It” with Ed Sheeran and “Bizarre” with Madonna. The producer recently finished the first leg of his Martin Garrix Americas Tour and will continue appearing at European festivals throughout the summer.

Last year, mxdwn reported that Martin Garrix performed at Tomorrowland after Metallica helped the festival rebuild its main stage following a fire. Garrix returned to the Belgian festival this year to debut “Fireflies” alongside The Edge, giving the new collaboration its first live performance.