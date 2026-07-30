DIIV Announces New Album ZIRP! Produced By AG Cook

Home News Guillaume Oded July 30th, 2026 - 9:57 PM

DIIV has announced its fifth studio album, ZIRP!, which is set to arrive on October 30 via Fantasy Records. The forthcoming album will be produced by AG Cook, the PC Music founder and frequent Charli XCX collaborator.

According to faroutmagazine, The shoegaze group revealed the project through an unconventional campaign after fans reportedly received business cards in the mail. The cards read, “ZIRP! is the new album by music group DIIV,” alongside the release date, Cook’s production credit and the Fantasy Records name.

The reverse side included a QR code leading to DIIV’s website and the phone number +1 229-798-9477. Those who call the number hear a pre-recorded message describing ZIRP! as “the future of alternative multimedia entertainment.” The message also says the band aims to “challenge assumptions,” “create entirely new categories” and “think on a global scale.”

No tracklist has been announced for ZIRP! as of yet. The album will follow DIIV’s 2024 LP Frog in Boiling Water, which marked the band’s fourth full-length release.

DIIV previously opened for Cook at his Hollywood Palladium show last December. Cook has remained active through a range of recent collaborations, including work with Charli XCX.

The band recently completed an Asian tour that concluded with an appearance at Soundrenaline festival in Jakarta on July 19. ZIRP! is due out October 30.

Earlier this year, mxdwn reported that DIIV would join Interpol as a support act on select dates of the band’s summer and fall 2026 North American tour. The newly announced ZIRP! will arrive October 30, continuing a busy year for DIIV both on the road and in the studio.