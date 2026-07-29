Home News Hannah Ilko July 29th, 2026 - 1:48 PM

On July 27th, Sheri Moon Zombie released a music video for her debut single “I Love My Robot”. The song is a witty take on life in an algorithm driven world and will celebrate, “imagination, individuality, and the simple joy of thinking for yourself. It’s a playful reminder that while technology may make life easier, nothing can replace genuine creativity or human connection” (Sheri Moon Zombies Press Release).

The music video is Sheri chanting against AI with many different robots around her as well as many colorful backgrounds that are everchanging as the video went on. The gimmicky lo-fi punk nature of the song shines through with electric guitar, drums and bass building alongside Sheri’s vocals. The lyrics that celebrate imagination and individualism include: “Give me a book to read, You can’t have my brain to feed uh”, and “I’ll scribe my own song this very night, Don’t type words out for me it just ain’t right uh”. The song also is a way of Sheri saying that she is anti AI making the song be a dis-track to artificial intelligence, the lyrics that show this include: “AI AI, I don’t need your AI” and “AI AI, You’re a vampire suckin’ me dry uh”.

With the release of “I Love My Robot” Nuclear Blast, “has launched pre-orders for an exclusive 12-inch picture disc featuring “I Love My Robot” on Side A and Rob Zombie’s “Sir Lord Acid Wolfman” on Side B. Limited to just 600 copies worldwide (500 US / 100 EU), the one-time pressing is scheduled for release on October 30, making it an essential collector’s item for fans of the Zombie universe” (Sheri Moon Zombies Press Release).