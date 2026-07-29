Saint Vitus Announces Reopening Lineup At New Bushwick Location Featuring Emma Ruth Rundle, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Immolation & More

Home News Skyy Rincon July 29th, 2026 - 8:43 PM

According to BrookylnVegan, Brooklyn-based music venue Saint Vitus Bar announced that they will be reopening in Bushwick, New York. Their new location’s address will be 428 Troutman Street. In celebration of the news, the bar revealed a slew of upcoming performances featuring The Dillinger Escape Plan, Emma Ruth Rundle, Immolation and more.

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The first show at the new location will be from Immolation who will be playing on September 12 and 13 along with special guests Ancient Death and Siege Column. On September 16, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal is set to celebrate 10 years of their 2016 record Secret Boy. Carnifex will be joining All Shall Perish on September 19. Buzz Kill, Kontravoid and Normal Bias are set to hit the stage on September 20, rounding out the initial lineup. October will see The Dillinger Escape Plan play on the 14th while December 10’s show is set to feature Emma Ruth Rundle and Cinder Well.

Back in June, Emma Ruth Rundle returned with the announcement of a brand new album entitled These Killing Times which is set to arrive on September 18 via Errant Child Recordings, her own label. She has since released two tracks from the record including the lead single “Powerless” and “Enough.” These Killing Times follows 2021’s critically acclaimed album Engine Of Hell. Rundle is returning with a full band set up which one could argue is more of a supergroup of sorts featuring Chelsea Wolfe’s drummer Jess Gowrie, Baroness guitarist Gina Gleason, Marissa Nadler and more. They are set to hit the road in the fall.