Emma Ruth Rundle Announces New Album These Killing Times For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Powerless”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 4th, 2026 - 7:00 AM

Emma Ruth Rundle has returned with the announcement of a brand new album entitled These Killing Times which is set to arrive on September 18 via Errant Child Recordings, her own label. “Powerless,” the lead single, offers a first taste of the forthcoming record which follows 2021’s critically acclaimed Engine Of Hell.

Rundle revealed that the original title for “Powerless” was “Noam Chomsky is Dead to Me” due to the philosopher’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein recently coming to light. She laments the onslaught of the constant string of terrible news that appear in headlines on a daily basis all over the world. “Powerless” is more than just a song in the simple sense of the word, it is a collective call of empowerment to recognize all the bad and yet still forge forward not in spite of it but because of it.

Speaking on the inspiration for the song, she offered, “This song – like most of the songs on ‘These Killing Times – is a reaction to the horrors we are seeing laid bare on a daily basis… With ‘Powerless’ – I invoke the hammer; both to destroy and to build – something better. I want people to know they are not alone – they are not insane – I wanted to name the thing that has been causing me so much mental, emotional and spiritual anguish. Sometimes singing – especially repeating phases – can work to fortify one’s self and I think that’s where the bridge of ‘Powerless’ comes in – I refuse to let my agency and resolve become corrupted or diluted by the powers that be and I want others to feel empowered too.”

Rundle is returning with a full band set up which one could argue is more of a supergroup of sorts featuring Chelsea Wolfe’s drummer Jess Gowrie, Baroness guitarist Gina Gleason, Marissa Nadler and more.

These Killing Times Tracklist

1. Powerless

2. God’s Picture

3. Anvil

4. Catherine Wheel

5. Don’t Delay Heaven

6. Enough

7. Human Kindness

8. Oceans of Time

Emma Ruth Rundle Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

10/10: Chattanooga, TN – The Signal ~

10/11: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall ~

10/12: Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club ~

10/13: Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall ~

10/14: Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre ~

10/15: Norfolk, VA – The NorVa ~

10/16: Harrisburg, PA – XL Live ~

10/17: Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony ~

10/18: Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall ~

10/19: Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace ~

10/20: South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground ~

10/21: Albany, NY – Empire Live ~

10/22: Buffalo, NY – Electric City ~

10/23: McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre ~

10/24: Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex ~

10/25: Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection ~

10/26: Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom ~

10/27: Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ~

10/28: Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s ~

10/29: Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre ~

10/30: Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s ~

= Performing solo

~ Performing solo, supporting All Them Witches