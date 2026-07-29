Ben Folds Produces New Song “Beautiful Pain”

Home News Hannah Ilko July 29th, 2026 - 12:43 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Ben Folds produced new song “Beautiful Pain” which is featured in Lindsey Kraft’s one-woman musical We’ve Been Here Before. In the musical Kraft plays the role of Liv, “a 40-year codependent about to have a midlife awakening, brought on by an overwhelming urge to write music. Starting with no prior experience, she learns to play piano while beginning a relationship with a secret online confidant. The result is a funny, heartbreaking, and fiercely honest playlist of her life—tackling everything from her father’s addiction to a lifetime of staying quiet. Through raw, original music about family secrets, unspoken truths, and the courage to stand alone, she is led out of woods she didn’t even realize she was in. Kraft is joined on stage by Ben Folds, who is also the show’s musical director, and Dan Rudin in her captivating new one-woman musical story about love, loss, and liberation” (Ben Folds Press Release).

The video consists of Kraft singing the song while playing the piano and dancing around along, while it cutting to Folds playing the piano and guitar. The song being a reflective ballad for Kraft’s character Liv allows the audience to be drew into the journey Liv goes through in the play and Folds musical talent throughout the production adds dimension to the complex female main character that Liv is. “Kraft wrote and composed the music for “We’ve Been Here Before,” chronicling her discovery of music and songwriting as an adult, and the self-honesty that can be learned from brutally honest creativity. In her words, “the songs knew the truth before I did!” (Ben Folds Produced Song “Beautiful Pain” Press Release).