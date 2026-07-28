The Revivalists Release “Lost And Found” Music Video

Home News Hannah Ilko July 28th, 2026 - 10:24 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

On July 24th, The Revivalists released a music video for their new single “Lost And Found” which is on their upcoming album Get It Honest which is out now. This song is considered the latter of introspective emotions that the album will portray while telling its audience that embracing your present makes you grateful for what you have by harnessing a welcome restraint that highlights this band’s collective journey towards the future.

The music video shows the journey of a young homeless boy walking in the city and how he struggles and carries himself through it on his own. This connects to embracing the present and having gratitude by capturing how not having basic necessities will force a person to be more apologetic and empathetic towards life’s obstacles and personal resources. While also being a metaphor for the band’s future by bringing attention to the hardships and uncertainties within the music industry.

Since eight out of seven members of the band are now fathers Get it Honest will be “a grown-folks record, built on songs about cutting yourself clear of a history that only drags you down and embracing the parts of your present that make you grateful to be here at all, like love and grace and salvation. Songs like “Lost and Found” mirror these realizations, harnessing a welcome restraint that highlights this almighty band’s collective journey towards the future … [While taking] the time and energy to remind us all to look up and look ahead, to keep going, and never let our past define our destiny” (The Revivalists Press Release).