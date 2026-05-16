The Revivalists Announce New Album Get It Honest For July 2026 Release, Share New Single “Razorblades And Runaways”

Home News Alana Overton May 16th, 2026 - 4:27 PM

The Revivalists are entering a reflective new chapter with the announcement of their sixth studio album, Get It Honest, arriving July 24, 2026, via Concord Records. Alongside the album reveal, the New Orleans outfit has shared the emotionally charged new single “Razorblades And Runaways,” a warm, introspective track centered on growth, family, and leaving old habits behind.

Frontman David Shaw describes the song as a personal reckoning with the reckless years that once fueled his creativity.

“Looking back, I spent years chasing thrills fueled by ego,” Shaw shared in a press release. “Now I get to pursue my craft with the same passion, but instead the thing that drives me is my family, my wife, my daughter, my friends, and Ricky Peach, my cat who gets a nod in this tune.”

The song continues the grounded, grown-up perspective that reportedly shapes Get It Honest, a 12-track collection produced once again by Grammy-winning producer Rich Costey. Recorded at Guilford Sound in Vermont, the album follows 2023’s Pour It Out Into the Night and leans into themes of deliverance, clearness, constancy, and emotional honesty.

The new single arrives after they previously released the anthem “Heart Stop,” which is currently climbing Triple A radio charts and arrived with a striking first-person music video directed by filmmaker Caroline Iaffaldano.

With seven of the band’s eight members now fathers, Get It Honest is described as the sound of a veteran group embracing maturity without losing momentum. Songs like “Lost And Found,” “Love’s The Only Thing,” and the title track reportedly explore healing and gratitude while maintaining the expansive rock-and-soul sound fans have come to expect.

Shaw says the record is ultimately about embracing imperfection instead of fighting it.

“Our flaws and imperfections are what ultimately make us human and beautiful.”

The album announcement also comes alongside an extensive 2026 touring schedule, including the band’s upcoming debut at the historic Grand Ole Opry, festival appearances, a support run with The Red Clay Strays, and a return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The band will also launch its inaugural “Otherside of Paradise at Sea” cruise this November.

Fans can pre-order and pre-save Get It Honest now through the band’s official channels.

Get It Honest Tracklist

Heart Stop Lost And Found Get It Honest Blood On The River Razorblades and Runaways Love’s The Only Thing Holy Bad Bad Bad The World Is Not Enough As Of Now Nobody Lay It On Me

For more on The Revivalists, revisit our previous coverage of the band’s latest releases, tours, and live performances.