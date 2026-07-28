Bloc Party Share Meditative New Single “Now We Can’t Be Friends”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2026 - 2:09 PM

According to NME.com, Bloc Party has shared their new single, “Now We Can’t Be Friends” and details of a UK record store tour. The latest taster from their upcoming album, Anatomy Of A Brief Romance sees frontman Kele Okereke “heading back out clubbing again” after a romantic break-up and “not speaking to his ex when he sees him on the dancefloor” on the synth driven track. “You can have these big feelings, but you have to be aware that when they go, this is how you’ll feel and, you’ll be OK with that.” said Okereke.

Spread out across 14 songs and produced by Trevor Horn (Grace Jones, Pet Shop Boys, Frankie Goes To Hollywood), the record is structured like a memoir from frontman Okereke and features some of the most personal songs he has ever written. It marks the seventh album from Bloc Party, following on from 2022’s Alpha Games. In conjunction with the album release, the band will also hit the road for a series of record store shows kicking off at Wax and Beans in Bury on September 9, with a stop at Rough Trade East in London on September 15. You can purchase tickets here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson