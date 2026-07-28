Anthony Green and Zayna Youssef of Sweet Pill Cover “Pets” by Porno For Pyros

Home News Hannah Ilko July 28th, 2026 - 9:21 PM

Sweet Pill’s Zayna Youssef and Circa Survive and L.S. Dunes Anthony Green covered “Pets” by Porno For Pyros. Stereogum reports that Green and Youssef remade “Pets” to be a to be a psych-pop melody that becomes a swirling conclusion. Green said that when he was twelve years old, he first heard the song and he “only knew about Jane’s Addiction because of my older brother, Mike, who introduced me to all the cool music I grew up on. Before I even pressed play, I remember staring at the CD artwork and thinking it had to be amazing. I became obsessed with Perry’s voice. It blew my mind that he could make music that felt so different from Jane’s Addiction — still unmistakably his, but with a completely different groove and mood. It lived in the same creative universe while carving out its own identity, and that always stayed with me” (Stereogum).

Green has sung his “Pets” cover live for a long time and last week he began his tour in Atlantic City and Youssef joined for the song. Today, Green the “Pets” cover as a 7″ single and covered Psychic Babble’s remix of “Reconcile”. Green said that “after playing “East Coast Winters,” I was messing around on these two chords and found myself singing this melody. Suddenly, everything clicked into place. It felt like I was revisiting the song from a completely different point in my life, where its sentiment somehow feels just as relevant — only in an entirely new context” (Stereogum).

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete