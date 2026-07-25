David Lee Roth Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates, Sammy Hagar Invites Him to Las Vegas Residency

Home News Skylar Jameson July 25th, 2026 - 8:26 PM

David Lee Roth has unexpectedly canceled his upcoming tour dates, besides one date. No reason was given for the cancelations, but some reports point to a lack of ticket sales as the reason the tour was cut short. Roth still plans to play his show on August 7th in Sturgis, South Dakota, according to the schedule on his website.

Despite the canceled tour, Loudwire reports that Sammy Hagar praised Roth for keeping Van Halen alive and offered Roth a spot in his own band’s upcoming Las Vegas residency. Hagar’s response was surprising, considering the past tensions between himself and Roth. In a Facebook video, Hagar says, “I just got a call from Michael Anthony… about your tour getting canceled. And I want to say from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry. I hope you’re well. I hope there’s not a physical problem.” Hagar continued with more support for Roth, stating, “Mike and I love the fact that you’ve been out there doing it, supporting the greatest band in the world that we were both part of… supporting what we did in this band to keep the music alive. You and I, Mikey, Al, Ed, cannot be replaced. So when you’re ready to carry on, you go, brother. Mike and I support you.”

After giving Roth support, Hagar offered Roth a spot on the stage with him by saying, “Come to Vegas for the residency in September. Come on, join us. Sing a couple songs, MC the damn show. Come out and just do what the fuck you do – which is pretty damn entertaining.” Hagar finishes his message to Roth with, “Anyway, hope you’re well. I really do. God bless, brother.”

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado