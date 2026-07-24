The Strokes Live Debut New Reality Awaits Track “Dine N’Dash” During Colorado Show

Home News Lana Overton July 24th, 2026 - 4:50 PM

The Strokes gave fans at Red Rocks Amphitheatre a surprise they’ll be talking about for a long time, debuting “Dine N’Dash” live for the very first time during the second night of their Colorado run on July 23. The performance came just hours before the release of the band’s long-awaited seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, making the Red Rocks crowd the first to hear the new song in a live setting. The debut arrived early in the set after performances of classics like “Hard to Explain,” “Bad Decisions,” and “Juicebox,” as well as the album’s lead single, “Going Shopping.” Bathed in blue and purple lighting, Julian Casablancas and company delivered a laid-back yet energetic rendition of “Dine N’Dash” that stayed faithful to the studio version while giving fans a memorable first listen.

Watch The Strokes Perform “Dine N’Dash” Live

“Dine N’Dash” is one of the standout tracks from Reality Awaits, The Strokes’ first new album in six years, and its live premiere suggests it could become a staple of the band’s current tour. Fans online have already praised the song’s familiar garage-rock groove and melodic hooks, with many calling it one of the record’s highlights. The Red Rocks performance capped off the first leg of The Strokes’ North American tour in support of Reality Awaits. Alongside the new material, the band packed the setlist with fan favourites including “Someday,” “Reptilia,” “Last Nite,” “The Adults Are Talking,” and an encore featuring “You Only Live Once,” “Threat of Joy,” and “Ode to the Mets.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer