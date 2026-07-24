Sean “Diddy” Combs In Solitary Confinement After Reportedly Being Involved in a Prison Fight

Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly moved to solitary confinement following a recent fight with a fellow prison inmate, according to NBC News and TMZ.

Combs is currently being held at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he is serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. He is currently scheduled for release in February 2028, but has actively petitioning Donald Trump for a pardon.

A representative for FCI Fort Nix declined to comment on the report incident involving Combs, saying in a statement, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”