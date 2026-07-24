Jack White and Chris Robinson Covers Free’s “I’m a Move”

Home News Akeem Ivory July 24th, 2026 - 11:07 PM

Jack White isn’t frequently joined by special guests in concert, but when he is, it tends to be memorable. During a tour stop at Chicago’s Radius on Thursday night, White brought out The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson for a surprise on-stage collaboration.

Throughout his ongoing tour, White has regularly worked obscure blues and rock deep cuts into his setlists, and he and Robinson leaned into that tradition by covering “I’m a Mover,” a track from Free’s 1969 debut album,Tons of Sobs. Robinson took lead vocals for the performance as White accompanied him with some dirty guitar licks.

White’s North American tour, coming in support of his latest album Frozen Charlotte, runs through November.