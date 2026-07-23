The Olivia Tremor Control Announce First New Album The Same Place For October 2026 Release

Home News Guillaume Oded July 23rd, 2026 - 1:08 PM

The Olivia Tremor Control have announced their first new album in 27 years, The Same Place, which will be released on Oct. 23 through The Elephant 6 Recording Co.

The album follows the band’s two acclaimed 1990s releases, Music from the Unrealized Script: Dusk at Cubist Castle and Black Foliage: Animation Music Vol. 1. The group, which was formed by members of the Elephant 6 collective, became known for its experimental and psychedelic pop sound.

The Same Place has been in the works for nearly two decades. After the band reunited for several shows in 2005, songwriters Bill Doss and Will Hart began writing and collaborating again. The group began recording material for the album in 2010 and returned as an active band in 2011.

However, work on the project stopped after Doss died in 2012. The band struggled to continue recording until 2023, when Athens producer and musician Jason NeSmith joined the project after watching The Elephant 6 Recording Co.documentary. Hart then died unexpectedly in 2024, leaving the remaining members, the Elephant 6 community and producers Derek Almstead, NeSmith and Ron Kwasman to complete the record using Hart’s extensive notes.

The 27-track album opens with “Begin Now!,” which includes the lyric, “If the time is now, we haven’t really lost time.” The release is described as an exploration of rebirth, time, death and transformation, while continuing the band’s sonically adventurous approach to psychedelic pop.

The album will also include songs such as “Advice From the Oceans,” “Meeting Ourselves,” “Garden of Light,” “It’s Not Impossible (Golden Times)” and “Fossil Faun.”

According to mxdwn, The announcement of The Same Place follows the 2024 death of Olivia Tremor Control co-founder Will Hart, whose passing came just after the band released “Garden of Light” and the album’s title track, making the completed record a final tribute to both Hart and fellow founding member Bill Doss.

The Same Place Tracklist: