The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands & Aurora Share 10-Minute Version Of TOMORA’s “In A Minute”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 23rd, 2026 - 1:14 PM

The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands and Norwegian singer Aurora have shared a new 10-minute version of TOMORA’s “In A Minute.” The extended track gives the collaboration space to build around its minimal lyrics and atmospheric electronic sound.

The lyrics are centered on two repeated phrases: “Don’t you forget about it” and “In a minute I will see the sun.” Their repetition gives the song a hypnotic and meditative quality, fitting an extended electronic track that is meant to unfold gradually rather than move quickly from verse to chorus.

“In A Minute” seems to capture the feeling of waiting for a difficult moment to pass and looking ahead toward something brighter. The image of seeing the sun suggests hope or renewal, while the repeated reminder not to forget gives the song a sense of reflection. Instead of telling a detailed story, the track uses repetition to create an emotional mood.

The 10-minute version allows the song’s electronic production and vocals to become the main focus. With Rowlands’ experience as one half of The Chemical Brothers and Aurora’s distinct voice, the collaboration brings together dance music and atmospheric pop influences.

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“In A Minute” follows TOMORA’s April release of “I DRINK THE LIGHT,” which arrived alongside the duo’s debut album “COME CLOSER. Like that nearly eight-minute track, the new 10-minute version uses Aurora’s atmospheric vocals and electronic production to create a hypnotic sound centered on light, reflection and hope.