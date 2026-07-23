Swans Announce New Live Album Newly Sentient Being For October 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2026 - 6:13 PM

Today, it has been announced that the Swans will be releasing Newly Sentient Being, which is an audio and video collection that captures the seminal band‘s final “Big Sound” performance that was recorded on November 28, 2025, in Berlin, on October 2, through Young God Records. The album features superb recordings of Swans’ final concert of an era that ran from 2010-2025 and is the apotheosis of 15 years of cosmic sonic expressionism, alternately heavenly and debased, visceral and transcendent. Recorded in Berlin, it features two and a half hours of music, including a wealth of new material never before recorded, and a DVD of the performance directed by Marco Porsia and Peter Harton.

“In 2010 I made the decision to reconvene my band, Swans, which I had, years earlier, killed out of frustration, disappointment and exhaustion. Now, I saw a light, a way forward for the music, and I decided to pursue it. Neither I, nor my collaborators in sound had any idea how things would eventually unfold, but it felt necessary and right, so we followed the music where it led. Turns out there was and is an audience for our music, which is often less than accessible in the popular sense of the term, but proved to be nevertheless compelling to a growing cadre of folks seeking the kind of unique experience we have offered,” said Michael Gira.

Newly Sentient Being Track List

The End of Forgetting The Merge Paradise is Mine Newly Sentient Being The End of Regretting

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat